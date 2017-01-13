Office of Greenways and Trails Winter Connections Newsletter

Winter 2016/17
Twenty-three SUN Trail projects are for individual trail segments throughout the rest of the state. This includes a bridge project on the Withlacoochee State Trail
and a 5.5 mile extension of the Palatka-to-Lake Butler State Trail
to the town of Palatka. All of the trails are part of the priority trail network, coordinated by OGT.
The SUN Trail Program was established during the 2015 legislative session.
The weather is often cool and crisp this time of year, so it's time to lace up those hiking shoes because February is Florida Hiking Trails Month! Florida boasts more than 2,500miles of hiking trails that are open to the public, in addition to 4,680 miles of shared-use trails that are also available to hikers. Hiking opportunities in Florida include the 1,100-mileFlorida National Scenic Trail
, one of only 11 congressionally designated National Scenic Trails in the U.S. The FloridaTrail Association
is Florida's volunteer organization fordeveloping and maintaining hiking trails throughout the state.
SCORP is a five-year policy plan that guides the development of a diverse, balanced, statewide outdoor recreation system. Florida’s SCORP documents our recreational supply and demand by describing current opportunities, estimating needs for additional opportunities and proposing means for meeting those identified needs.
