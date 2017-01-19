Court of Appeals rules for different red snapper fishing limits in federal Gulf of Mexico waters for charter fishing boats and recreational anglers

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans has ruled that fishery regulators can continue to allow different red snapper fishing limits in federal Gulf of Mexico waters for charter fishing boats and recreational anglers.
In a 17 page ruling issued Tuesday, the circuit court affirmed a lower court ruling that allows charter boats to be able to target red snapper for a longer time than recreational fishermen.
The lawsuit was brought by several private anglers as well as a group called the Coastal Conservation Association against the Department of Cmmerce which oversees commercial and recreational fishing in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
This dispute centers on the management of the red snapper fishery in the Gulf of Mexico.
Last year recreational fishermen were allowed to target red snapper for only 9 days in federal waters, though the season was much longer in many state waters of the Gulf.
Charter boats were allowed to fish for 46 days in federal waters last year.
The Coastal Conservation Association aregued that the rule benefits charter businesses at the expense of recreational fishermen, but the courts disagreed saying that the seperate quotas do not violate the law.
The limited recreational season was designed to protect the red snapper population from continued overfishing.
