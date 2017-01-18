Lewis and Clark Circus is coming to Carrabelle in February

The circus will be coming to Carrabelle next month.
Franklin County Commissioners this week gave their approval to allow the Lewis and Clark Circus to set up at the Will Kendrick Park in Carrabelle for a show on February the 20th.
The Lewis and Clark Circus is a one ring European-style circus under the Big Top with trapeze artists, high wire artists, acrobats,and clowns.
It has been touring as the Lewis and Clark Circus since 2006.
Comissioners gave approval for the show as long as the circus has the proper insurance that protects the county from any liability.
The circus also said it would make a donation to the county's recreation department which commissioners said they would like to see collected before the circus starts to set up.
https://www.facebook.com/Lewis-and-Clark-Circus-489988941029341/
