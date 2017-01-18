School and law enforcement officials are investigating a gun shot at the Franklin County School on Tuesday.
No one was injured in the incident which happened during the afternoon pickup on the elementary side of the school.
School superintendent Traci Moses sent a letter to parents alerting them of the incident.
She said the gun was discharged inside a parent's vehicle.
The Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident and is communicating with State authorities.
This is the second gun incident at the Franklin County school in less than a week.
On Friday the 13th a student was arrested after he was found in possession of a rifle in his vehicle.
That weapon was found during a sheriff's office sweep of the campus for drugs and other contraband.
It is a federal violation of the Safe Schools Act to bring a firearm of any kind on school grounds by either adults or children.
The School system is reminding parents to not bring a weapon of any type to school; be it a firearm, knife, or other implement designed to deliver bodily harm.
