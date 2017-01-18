Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler seeks items for the Silent Auction

21st Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler
Silent Auction
The 21st Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler is just around the corner. As many of you well know the Chef Sampler is the one fundraiser the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce holds annually. A large part of the money raised at the Chef Sampler comes from the silent auction. This is made possible by donations made by our wonderful members. No item is too small or too large. If you would like to donate something to the silent auction please email me John Solomon at Execdirector@apalachicolabay.org
or feel free to call me anytime at 850-370-6602
. I will be glad to come by and pick the items up. Thank you in advance for supporting the Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce.
John C. Solomon
Executive Director
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce