Weather Alert
Flood Warning issued January 06 at 9:28AM EST until further notice by NWS Tallahassee
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida... Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Calhoun...Franklin... Gulf AND Liberty COUNTIES The Flood Warning continues for the Apalachicola River near Blountstown. * Until FURTHER NOTICE. * At 8:15 AM Friday the stage was 20.3 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Forecast: The river will continue rising to near 20.6 feet by tomorrow morning then begin falling. * Impact: At 21.0 feet: Ocheessee Landing in Calhoun County is flooded, restricting access to the boat ramp and parking area. Kennedy Creek at Forest Road 115 in Liberty County floods.
