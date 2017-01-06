Franklin County Commission adopts new library policies

Franklin County Commissioners this week adopted new policies for the public libraries in Eastpoint and Carrabelle.
The board approved two sets of policies, one that defines the organization and positions in the library system, and one that spells out the rights and responsibilities of library patrons.
The board was particularly interested in simplifying the organization at the library.
Commission chairman Smokey Parrish said he was pushing for the simplified organizational setup to alleviate any future misunderstandings between the library director and library employees.
In the past there was a library director overseeing the library system as well as a branch manager at each site.
That led to conflicts over who was running each library location.
Under the new policy there is a library department head hired by the county commission and everyone else is an employee under the direction and control of the department head.
The new policies for library patron basically spell out rules requiring parents or guardians to accompany their young children in the libraries and to make sure that children of all ages are accompanied by an adult during school hours.
It also addresses other issues like requiring patrons to be quiet in the library and banning selling or campaigning in library buildings.
