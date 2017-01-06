Friday, January 6, 2017
Franklin County names road after longtime employee Alan Pierce
Alan Pierce now has a road named after him.
County Commissioners voted Tuesday to name a new road at Alligator Point after Mister Pierce.
The County recently completed work on the road which provides access to what used to be Gulf Shore Boulevard.
The road is now named Alan Lane.
Commissioner Cheryl Sanders said it was fitting to name the road after Alan because of the work he put in to getting the road built.
Alan Pierce recently retired from County employment after 29 years of service.
He continues to assist the county as a part-time consultant on issues relating to the BP oil spill.
