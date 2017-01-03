Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Research Institute Monthly Highlights

The FWC and partners rescued three entrapped male manatees from Lake Tarpon in Pinellas County on December 1, 2016. Each manatee was given a health assessment, and all three were cleared and released into Tampa Bay. If you see a distressed, injured or dead marine mammal, call our Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.
Activities are conducted under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service permit #MA770191
Learn about the fish and wildlife research programs housed at the FWC's Charlotte Harbor Field Laboratory. This lab hosts fisheries-independent monitoring staff, manatee researchers and rescuers, as well as staff from the fisheries-dependent monitoring program. Visit MyFWC.com to learn more about FWC field labs around the state.
In October 2016, FWC’s Stock Enhancement Research group collected adult red drum (Sciaenops ocellatus) in the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa Bay in support of brood fish research for intensive hatcheries. The red drum were stocked into two, one-acre ponds. Many of the red drum will move into maturation and spawning tanks in 2017 to continue studies on the effects of tank and population size on reproductive contribution.To see more photos and videos from this red drum collection effort, check out our Flickr set.