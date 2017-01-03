Florida's minimum wage rose by a nickle on January the 1st

Thousands of Florida’s minimum wage workers got a small pay raise on January the 1st.
Florida's minimum wage went up by 5 cents to $8.10 per hour.
That means a minimum wage worker will get an extra 2.00 a week or about 105 dollars a year.
The minimum wage in Florida is adjusted every year to match increases in the cost of living.
That’s done under an amendment to the state constitution that was passed by voters in 2004.
Under that amendment, Florida employers must pay the higher of the state or federal minimum wage.
