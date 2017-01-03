For Immediate Release
January 3, 2017
Donna Green, 850-330-1661
Donna.Green@dot.state.fl.us
Temporary Road Closure on S.R. 61 (Old Crawfordville Highway)
Chipley – Motorists traveling State Road (S.R.) 61/U.S. 319 will encounter a temporary road closure of U.S. 319 (Old Crawfordville Highway) for traffic pattern evaluations beginning Wednesday, Jan. 4. Motorists will be directed to use the new S.R. 61 alignment. Motorists are advised to plan accordingly as the closure will remain in effect for several weeks.
All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone.
