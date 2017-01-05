Franklin County agrees to allow Operation Emerald Warrior again this year

Franklin County will once again serve as a training ground for the military this year.
Operation Emerald Warrior received county approval this week and will be held in our area beginning February the 28th; the operation is scheduled to run through March the 3rd.
Operation Emerald Warrior is an Air Force Special Operations Command designed to train forces with lessons learned from Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
The program is scaled down from years past when it lasted for weeks and included hundreds of soldiers.
This year about 20 Air Force Special operations personnel will take part who will conduct air strip surveys as part of their training.
The Apalachicola airport will play a major role in this year's training mission.
Military personnel plan to survey the Apalachicola airport to ascertain what types of aircraft can be safely used there for larger training missions in the future.
http://live.oysterradio.com/