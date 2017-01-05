Gulf World to Release 24 Sea Turtles into the Gulf of Mexico off St. George Island on Tuesday, January 10th

Gulf World is releasing 23 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and 1 Loggerhead sea turtle into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, January 10th at 11:30 am Eastern at St. George Island State Park in Franklin County. The cold stunned sea turtles have been in rehabilitation at Gulf World since December 9th.
They were flown by private plane from New England Aquarium to Panama City Beach.
This was to create necessary space for future patients in New England. During their time at Gulf World, the sea turtles were monitored closely and acclimated to appropriate water temperatures.
The animals are now eating and diving normally and have been medically cleared. The remaining patients that came to Gulf World from this transport are under treatment for secondary illnesses such as pneumonia and will be released upon veterinary clearance.
