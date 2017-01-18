Franklin county approves new wind gauge for the Eastpoint fishing pier

People will soon have access to better wind information near the St. George Island bridge.
Franklin County Commissioners gave approval Tuesday to allow a company called WeatherStem to install a wind gauge on the Eastpoint side of the county fishing pier.
Weather Stem is donating the wind gauge.
This system will allow access to real time weather information by visiting the Franklin County website at Franklincountyflorida.com and clicking on the link that will be set up there.
County officials say they anticipate having the system installed by the end of this month.
County commissioner Smokey Parrish said he thinks the information from the wind gauge will be especially useful during strong storms when people are concerned as to whether the winds are strong enough to close the bridges.
https://www.weatherstem.com/
