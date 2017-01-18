Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Welcomes Amy Miller, ARNP

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. – Amy Elizabeth Miller, ARNP has joined our team of Medical Group providers as a certified Nurse Practitioner in the Wewahitchka office.
Miller graduated with honors from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minn. with a nurse practitioner degree as an Adult Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner. She comes to Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf with clinical experience in public health, home health care, acute care, obstetrics, women’s health, and long-term care.
Miller’s medical specialty is in the primary care of adults across the lifespan with special interest in women and the elderly. Miller has worked with the elder population in home health care settings, long-term care facilities and rehabilitation facilities where they were recovering following an acute illness, fall or surgery. Her dedication to women’s health has been consistent through her education and career - identifying and educating women on their gynecological condition, disease process, medications, lifestyle modification and preventive measures.
Miller is a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the American Nurses Association. She has been an ambassador and volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association since 2010.
Miller enjoys the experience of being able to work with each patient to promote wellness, lifestyle modification and preventative measures; and to educate each patient about their acute and/or chronic disease processes, and medications. She looks forward to developing long-term relationships with her patients and contributing to the health and success of the community.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (850) 568-1053. The Sacred Heart Medical Group office at Wewahitchka is located at 807 West Highway 22, Wewahitchka, FL.
http://live.oysterradio.com/