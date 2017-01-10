Franklin County commission approves revised pay raises for Weems Hospital workers

Franklin county commissioners this month approved a revised pay scale for Weems Memorial hospital that reduces some previously approved pay increases for hospital administrators but increases pay for lower level employees.
The pay increases total about 70 thousand dollars annually.
Many Weems workers saw a 3 percent increase though the raises were limited to no more than one dollar an hour.
The raises were also limited to people hired before September of 2015.
County Commissioners approved the new pay scale unanimously.
Last September the commission voted to rescind about 76 thousand dollars in raises because of concerns that the raises mainly benefited hospital administration without helping the nursing staff.
