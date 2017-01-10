Area 1642 of the Apalachicola Bay reopens to oyster harvesting on Wednesday

Area 1642 is the conditionally approved winter east bar – it includes Cat Point and East Hole.
The area has been closed since Saturday because of high river levels.
Water samples taken from the area show water quality is now acceptable for harvesting.
The conditionally approved winter west 1 area 1612 which includes the Green Point Bar , and the conditionally approved winter west 2 area 1622 remain closed at this time.
Oystermen can get daily bay status updates on the internet atwww.FloridaAquaculture.com under the shellfish harvesting tab.
You can also hear a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas 24 hours a day by calling 653-8317.
