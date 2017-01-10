Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Latest news from the Apalachicola Riverkeeper


January updates from the Apalachicola Riverkeeper including upcoming events and updates on the Tri-State Water Wars.
You're Invited!
 
Apalachicola Riverkeeper presents: An evening with award-winning author and environmental journalist, Cynthia Barnett and her latest book - Rain
 
Cynthia Barnett, an award-winning environmental journalist, author, and fifth-generation Floridian who has reported on water from the Suwannee River to Singapore and whosework has appeared in National Geographic, the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, Discover, Orion, and many other publications, will be in Apalachicola on
Sunday, January 29th4-6pm at the beautiful waterfront Apalachicola Center of History, Culture and Art.

Hors d'oeuvres & Wine Reception: 4:00 - 4:45pm
Presentation, Discussion & Book Signing: 5:00 - 6:00pm
 
Cynthia Barnett's lively and enlightening presentation of her latest book "Rain" will provide a global context for some of the critical water issues facing the endangered Apalachicola River and Bay and so much more -
 
"Rain begins four billion years ago with the torrents that filled the oceans, and builds to the storms of climate change. It weaves together science-the true shape of a raindrop, the mysteries of frog and fish rains-with the human story of our ambition to control rain, from ancient rain dances to the 2,203 miles of levees that attempt to straitjacket the Mississippi River.
 
It offers a glimpse of our "founding forecaster," Thomas Jefferson, who measured every drizzle long before modern meteorology. Two centuries later, rainy skies would help inspire Morrissey's mopes and Kurt Cobain's grunge. Rain is also a travelogue, taking readers to Scotland to tell the surprising story of the mackintosh raincoat, and to India, where villagers extract the scent of rain from the monsoon-drenched earth and turn it into perfume..."  -Amazon

Suggested Admission Donation: $25.00
Your generous donation in support of Apalachicola Riverkeeper's work to protect, preserve and restore the Apalachicola River & Bay is truly appreciated.
 
Seating is limited - email or call us today to reserve your seat!
Apalachicola Riverkeeper by email: riverkeeper@apalachicolariverkeeper.org or by phone at 850.653.8936
The latest on Florida Supreme Court case FL v GA

Florida v Georgia Special Master orders settlement talks 

On Tuesday (January 3), Special Master Ralph Lancaster ordered attorneys for Florida and Georgia to try again to settle a years-long dispute over water use in the region. The Special Master gave the states until Jan. 24 to meet and encouraged them to use a mediator.

He also ordered the states to file a confidential report to him by Jan. 26 summarizing their efforts to reach a settlement.

The dispute focuses on a watershed in western Georgia, eastern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. The Chattahoochee and Flint rivers flow through Georgia and meet at the Florida border to form the Apalachicola River, which flows into the Apalachicola Bay. Alabama isn't directly involved in this case but has sided with Florida, encouraging a cap on Georgia's use.

To read more, go to:  
Your generous donation to Apalachicola Riverkeeper keeps us working on your behalf to save this spectacular resource. Please help us keep fighting throughout 2017, as we stand for the river and those who rely on it. To help, click the link below.
Donate
For more information, please visit our website at www.apalachicolariverkeeper.org

http://live.oysterradio.com/
at