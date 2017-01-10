Latest news from the Apalachicola Riverkeeper

You're Invited!
Apalachicola Riverkeeper presents: An evening with award-winning author and environmental journalist, Cynthia Barnett and her latest book - Rain
Cynthia Barnett, an award-winning environmental journalist, author, and fifth-generation Floridian who has reported on water from the Suwannee River to Singapore and whosework has appeared in National Geographic, the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, Discover, Orion, and many other publications, will be in Apalachicola on
Sunday, January 29th, 4-6pm at the beautiful waterfront Apalachicola Center of History, Culture and Art.
Hors d'oeuvres & Wine Reception: 4:00 - 4:45pm
Presentation, Discussion & Book Signing: 5:00 - 6:00pm
Cynthia Barnett's lively and enlightening presentation of her latest book "Rain" will provide a global context for some of the critical water issues facing the endangered Apalachicola River and Bay and so much more -
"Rain begins four billion years ago with the torrents that filled the oceans, and builds to the storms of climate change. It weaves together science-the true shape of a raindrop, the mysteries of frog and fish rains-with the human story of our ambition to control rain, from ancient rain dances to the 2,203 miles of levees that attempt to straitjacket the Mississippi River.
It offers a glimpse of our "founding forecaster," Thomas Jefferson, who measured every drizzle long before modern meteorology. Two centuries later, rainy skies would help inspire Morrissey's mopes and Kurt Cobain's grunge. Rain is also a travelogue, taking readers to Scotland to tell the surprising story of the mackintosh raincoat, and to India, where villagers extract the scent of rain from the monsoon-drenched earth and turn it into perfume..." -Amazon
Suggested Admission Donation: $25.00
Your generous donation in support of Apalachicola Riverkeeper's work to protect, preserve and restore the Apalachicola River & Bay is truly appreciated.
Seating is limited - email or call us today to reserve your seat!