Franklin County Commissioners approve site plan for Island View Motel property

Franklin County this month approved the final site plan for the renovation the old Island View motel property east of Carrabelle.
The 7.2 acre parcel was acquired by Franklin County and will be used as a public park.
Over a million dollars will be spent restoring the property for public use.
The restoration project will include restoring and improving the two existing piers at the site and building a handicapped accessible boardwalk with decks that connect the piers.
There will also be shoreline access for paddle craft, a central plaza with an informational kiosk,and a pervious concrete parking area for visitors.
A plan to create a turn lane off of Highway 98 for park access has been removed from the project though there will be a deceleration lane to get vehicles out of the flow of traffic.
Bids for the project should be going out in the next few months.
