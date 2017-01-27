For Immediate Release
January 27, 2017
Donna Green, (850) 330-1661
FDOT Traffic Alert for Big Bend Area
Chipley – Drivers are reminded to practice caution while traveling in and around the work zones in Northwest Florida Sunday, Jan. 29 through Saturday, Feb. 4.
Franklin County:
· Bridge repair work is underway on State Road (S.R.) 65 over Cash Creek Bridge. All work is being performed under the structure, drivers are reminded to use caution driving through the work zone.
Gadsden County:
· New sidewalk will be added to U.S. 90 from Luten Road to the Dollar General in Gretna. Work is expected to begin soon, drivers can expect minor lane closures and reduced speeds in the work zone.
· The speed limit had changed on U.S. 90 in Quincy. Increased from 25 MPH to 35 MPH from North Love Street to Earnest Street, increased from 45 MPH to 55 MPH from South GF & A Drive to west of the Quincy Bypass, and decreased from 65 MPH to 55 MPH from East Gadsden High School entrance to one-quarter mile west of the Pat Thomas Law Enforcement Academy.
Jefferson County:
· I-10 resurfacing from Mile Marker (MM) 225 to MM 236. Daytime lane closures are taking place from the Madison County line to U.S. 19.
· I-10 resurfacing from MM 216 to MM 220. Construction activities are taking place along the corridor. Drivers can expect lane closures from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30 to Thursday, Feb. 2.
· I-10 Westbound Rest Area near MM 233 – Rest area closed for renovations.
Leon County:
· Construction continues on U.S. 27 (Apalachee Parkway) from Monroe Street to Capital Circle NE. Motorists traveling eastbound and westbound Apalachee Parkway will encounter a temporary lane shift to the inside lanes from Calhoun Street to Franklin Blvd for the next several weeks. The lanes will be reduced from 12 foot to 10 foot lanes. The lane shift allows the contractor to safely install guardrail at bridges. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m., and continuing until 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, eastbound and westbound drivers will encounter nightly intermittent lane closures from Monroe Street to Magnolia Drive.
· East and westbound lane closures are taking place on S.R. 263 (Capital Circle SW) from west of S.R. 61 (U.S. 319) to north of County Road 2203 (Springhill Road) as workers resurface and add paved shoulders.
· Temporary lane closures are taking place on Monroe Street from Tharpe Street to 7th Avenue. Pedestrian traffic near Lake Ella will be affected by improvements that include raised medians, a pedestrian signal on Monroe Street, sidewalk replacement, curbing, gutter work, signage, and pavement markings. Lane closures will remain in effect from Monday, Jan. 30 to Friday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
· Sidewalk construction is underway on S.R. 371 (Orange Avenue). Intermittent lane closures will take place, Monday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 3,9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
· Workers will install crosswalks on Thomasville Road at 6th Avenue, Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31. Lane closures will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· The southbound outside lane of North Monroe Street will be closed between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue, Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.City of Tallahassee will perform sewer maintenance work.
Wakulla County:
· Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Jan. 23 to Friday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) from south of Old Crawfordville Highway and U.S. 98 intersection to St. Frances Street as crews are pave the roadway. Workers are striping the roadway.
· Resurfacing work begins Feb. 6, on S.R. 267 from south of S.R. 363 to U.S. 98. Driver can expect temporary lane closures.
Temporary lane closures, delays and shifts may occur as workers perform construction activities. All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention and use caution when driving through the work zone.
