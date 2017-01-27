Franklin County begins work on new dock ordinance

Franklin County is beginning work on an ordinance to govern how far out a dock can reach in natural and man-made canals in the county.
The commission is taking the action at the request of the county's planning and zoning board, which has raised concerns that some canals could become impossible to navigate because of docks reaching too far into the waterway.
The county rule, once complete, will likely allow docks to reach no further than 25 percent of the width of the waterway on which the structure is located.
That would insure that even if there are docks on both sides of the canal, half the waterway will remain open to navigation which insures that people on the interior of the canal can still reach their properties.
The County attorney will draft the ordinance for a future public hearing.
http://live.oysterradio.com/