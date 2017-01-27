Meeting Notice
January 12, 2017
Gulf Council to Meet in New Orleans, Louisiana
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will meet January 30 - February 2, 2017 at the Astor Crowne Plaza hotel, located at 739 Canal Street, New Orleans, Louisiana. The meeting will convene at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday and recess at 5:30 p.m. On Wednesday, the meeting will resume at 8:00 a.m., the Full Council will convene mid-morning (approximately 10:45 a.m), and the meeting will recess at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will resume at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday and adjorn at 4:30 p.m.
The Committee and Council Agendas are posted on the Council website at www.gulfcouncil.org
. Meeting materials will be posted as they become avalible.
Public testimony is scheduled on Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. In addition to taking general comments, testimony will be taken on the following issues:
- Final Action on the Generic Amendment to Require Electronic Reporting for For-Hire Vessels in the Gulf of Mexico
- Final Action on Coastal Migratory Pelagics Amendment 29: King Mackerel Allocation Sharing and Recreational Accountability Measures
- Final Action on the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council's modifications to Charter Vessel and Headboat Reporting Requirements
Council meetings are open to the public and are broadcast live over the internet. Register for the webinar here.
The Council will host a Post Council Wrap-Up Webinar to review the Council meeting. Join us at 6:00 p.m. EST Wednesday, February 8
, for a quick presentation followed by a question and answer session. Register for the webinar here.