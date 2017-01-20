Franklin County sheriff's office makes an arrest in a string of burglaries at Alligator Point

Franklin County Sheriff's officials have made an arrest in connection with a number of burglaries at Alligator Point.
The burglaries occurred between January the 17th and the 19th.
On January the 19th sherrif's officials arrested Erik Ryan Noftz from Deerfield Beach, Florida and charged him with three counts of Burglary of a Dwelling and 2 counts of grand theft as well as other charges.
Deputies focused on Noftz as a suspect after finding his truck stuck in the sand in a wooded area east of Pelican Drive.
Investigators said Noftz had been seen driving a green All Terrain Vehicle from Alligator Point to Medart.
The ATV had been stolen from a home at Alliagtor Point.
While detectives were at a residence on Pelican street around 7:00 p.m. last Thursday, they saw Erik Noftz driving the green ATV.
A brief pursuit ensued before Noftz took a curve too quickly and flipped the vehicle.
Noftz was placed under arrest and transported to Weems Memorial Hospital by EMS where he was treated for minor injuries.
The sheriff's office said Noftz admitted to the burglaries and all of the stolen property including a firearm were recovered and returned to the owners.
Besides the burglary charges, Noftz has also been charged with grand theft firearm, burglary while armed, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Erik Ryan Noftz alrady had an extensive criminal record which includes Arson of a Structure, Burglary of a Conveyance, Grand Theft, Insurance Fraud, Possession of drug Paraphernalia, and Resisting Arrest.
http://live.oysterradio.com/