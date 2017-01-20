Research Reserve to begin mowing project at East Hole Property

Franklin County Commissioners have given their approval to allow the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve to mow along the right of ways in a 77 acre section of public land on St. George Island.
The property is known as East Hole; it's on the bay side of the island just east of the St. George Island bridge.
The land is popular with bird-watchers and is part of the Great Florida Birding Trail.
It also provides some access to the bay and even has a small camp site in it.
The property is owned by the state but the roads that criss-cross the land are owned by Franklin County.
The Research Reserve said at some point they hope to do a controlled burn on the property to reduce the chances of a wildfire and the mowing would be thee first step in prepping the site.
The last time the property was fire-treated was in 1999 so it is really grown over.
At this time the reserve just wants to clear out the growth along the roads, and said they will continue to work on a controlled burn plan.
They have to be careful with any burning on the site because a number of homes neighbor the property.
They said that all neighboring homeowners will be notified before any controlled burning takes place.
