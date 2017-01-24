Franklin County signs contract to remove derelict vessels

Franklin County commissioners signed a contract last week to begin removing derelict vessels from local waters.
The board signed a 256 thousand dollar contract with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that will pay for the removal of 13 sunken and unusable vessels around the county.
The price includes the county's portion of the costs of about 65 thousand dollars which will be taken from the boating improvement trust fund.
The derelict vessels will be removed be a company called Hondo Enterprises out of Defuniak Springs.
It was the only company to bid on the work.
Commissioners were expecting to receive much less state money for the project but were told that many of Florida's larger counties didn't apply for funds this year so there was more money to go around for the counties that did apply.
