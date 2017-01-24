Franklin County to create more parking at the St. George Island public beach

Franklin County is beginning a project that will provide more parking at the public beach on St. George Island.
This project will add 16 more paved parking spots on vacant county property at the corner of Gulf Beach Drive and Chili Boulevard adjacent to the County's main parking lot.
Besides providing more parking, the project will also help alleviate flooding in the area by improving the drainage from the lot.
The project will cost about 51 thousand dollars.
Because the lot will primarily be used by tourists during the busy summer season, the county hopes that much of the project can be funded by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
