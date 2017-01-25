Franklin County updates employee bereavement policy to include grandparents

Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to update the county's bereavement policy to include the death of grandparents.
Franklin County has a policy that allows county workers three days off of work in the case of a death in the family.
Until recently the policy included the death of an immediate family member or mother-in-law and father-in-law.
Last week the county agreed to add the death of a grandparent to the policy.
Commissioners were surprised that grandparents weren't already in the bereavement policy.
Commissioners said grandparents needed to be added because these days many people are raised by the grandparents.
http://live.oysterradio.com/