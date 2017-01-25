The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is Seeking Two Volunteers to Serve on the Library Advisory Board

Are you a resident of Wakulla County and have an interest in library services and facilities? If so, the Board of County Commissioners is seeking two volunteers to fill the Library Advisory Board’s Citizen At Large appointment.
This Board meets monthly and their primary responsibilities are to advise and make recommendations to the BOCC in respect to all matters pertaining to the public library and their cultural activities including the existing library facilities and services, and the future needs.
Interested citizens must submit a written statement of interest by February 6, 2017. Statements of interest can be emailed to Robyn Drummond, Library Services Director at robyn@wakullalibrary.org or by fax to 926-4513. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions, 850-926-7415.
http://live.oysterradio.com/