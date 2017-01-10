Happy New Year from Mexico Beach!

|
|We welcome the new year and look forward to a prosperous and fulfilling 2017 for all our friends.
Our year started off in a festive and safe manner. Visitors and residents took advantage of our Celebrate Twice event, where they were able to ring in 2017 twice! We are happy to report that there were no incidents and everyone enjoyed the spectacular fireworks show at midnight in Mexico Beach. We hope you are making plans to come visit us in 2017. For a list of all the great places to stay in Mexico Beach, visit the lodging partners portion of our website.
|
|Last month, we gave away a gift certificate to the Frost Pottery Garden and Gift Shop. The winner was June Leaman from Rudd, Iowa. Congrats, June!
Up for grabs this month is a gift certificate to Graba Java Internet Café, a cozy café where you can enjoy breakfast, lunch, or brunch. To put your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Melissa (melissa@mexicobeach.com) and be sure to put your contact info in the e-mail.
|
|Mexico Beach Farmer’s & Craft Market
|January 14 & February 11
|The Farmer’s and Craft Market will take place at Veteran’s Memorial Park in St. Joe Beach. Market hours are 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (CST). There will be a wide variety of produce, crafts, photography, jewelry, and much more for you to browse through. Spend the morning going from booth to booth and purchasing locally produced goods and produce. Bring the family and make a day of it in beautiful Mexico Beach.
|
|
|Mexico Beach Gumbo Cook-Off
|February 18
|Are you ready to cook the rice, peel the shrimp, stew the veggies, and bask in the aroma of roux? If so, then tie on that apron and enter to be one of the chefs competing for the title of Gumbo King. The event begins at 10 a.m. and there will be tons of great gumbo and Brunswick stew for the eating. Tickets will be available for purchase to sample one, two or as many gumbos or stews as you like. With live music and free beads, this is one cook-off that will get you in the Mardi Gras mood! All proceeds raised will go toward the Special Events for Mexico Beach’s Best Blast on the Beach July 4thfireworks show.
|
|
|Mexico Beach Snowbird Appreciation Luncheon
|March 2
|We invite all our Snowbirds to attend the annual Mexico Beach Snowbird Appreciation Luncheon to be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. (CST) at the El Governor Motel poolside. Come celebrate your winter trip to Mexico Beach and have a chance to say “See you next year” to your old and new friends made while visiting us. Enjoy live music, fantastic door prizes, and great food and desserts. And it’s all FREE!! This event is sponsored by the Mexico Beach Community Development Council and Mexico Beach rental companies. Thank you for making Mexico Beach your winter vacation destination!
|
|
|An Unforgettable Wedding Vow Renewal
|April 8
|For the third year, we are inviting all couples to join us at the Sunset Park beaches on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. (CST) as we celebrate generations of love with a special shared vow renewal ceremony. The ceremony will take place on the beach, and all couples are invited to a complimentary reception afterwards back at the park. This wonderful renewal ceremony is open for all married couples to attend and experience the event of the year! To register for this event, please click here.
|
|HOLIDAY SHRIMP AND RICE
|This is an easy recipe with a delicious outcome.
|SHRIMP INGREDIENTS
|2 (8-ounce) cans pizza sauce
2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce with onions
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon garlic salt
2 pounds shrimp, cooked
½ cup water
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped green peppers
1 teaspoon basil leaves
|RICE INGREDIENTS
|¾ cup butter
6 cups cooked rice, hot
½ pound sliced fresh mushrooms (or substitute for 2 (4-ounce) cans)
|DIRECTIONS
|In a covered 3-quart saucepan, heat pizza sauce, tomato sauce, celery, green peppers, water, chili powder, basil, and garlic salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer, stirring occasionally for 15–20 minutes. Place shrimp in sauce, stir, and set aside. In a separate pan, melt butter and add mushrooms; sauté lightly. Remove from heat. Place rice on serving dish, pour shrimp over rice, then top with sautéed mushrooms. Serve and enjoy!
|The MBARA has published another great cookbook (3rd edition) and it’s now available to you! With 280 recipes, there are some great meals you can prepare and enjoy. If you would like a copy, you can visit www.MBARA.org for more information.
|WHAT ELSE CAN WE WONDER ABOUT?
I just read that 4,153,237 people got married last year. Shouldn’t that be an even number?
I think my neighbor is stalking me because she’s been googling my name on her computer. I saw it through my telescope last night.
If I had a dollar for every girl that found me unattractive, they would eventually find me attractive.
I find it ironic that the colors red, white, and blue stand for freedom until they’re flashing behind you.
When wearing a bikini, a woman reveals 90 percent of her body. Men are so polite they only look at the covered parts.
You know that tingly little feeling you get when you like someone? That’s common sense leaving your body.
My therapist says I have a preoccupation with vengeance. We’ll see about that!
You’re not fat; you’re safety conscious—and easier to see.
If you think nobody cares whether you’re alive, try missing a couple of payments.
|
