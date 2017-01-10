Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin County

Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: 2526 HWY 98 [DOCK]
Location Id: 350271
Location Name: 2526 HWY 98 [DOCK]
County: Franklin
Application Number: 350271-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


at