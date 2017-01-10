Oyster Radio
Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin County
F
lorida
D
epartment of
E
nvironmental
P
rotection
Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Rick Scott
Governor
Carlos Lopez-Cantera
Lt. Governor
Jonathan P. Steverson
Secretary
Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address:
manager@oysterradio.com
Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit:
Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name:
2526 HWY 98 [DOCK]
Location Id:
350271
Location Name:
2526 HWY 98 [DOCK]
County:
Franklin
Application Number:
350271-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at
(850) 595-8300
http://live.oysterradio.com/
at
10:08 AM
