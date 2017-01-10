The Gulf County sheriff's office has announced its Deputy Sheriff and Employee of the Year.
Sergeant Burkett started his law enforcement career with the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office in February 1993.
He began as a dispatcher and worked part-time as a Deputy Sheriff.
During his career Sgt. Burkett has worked assignments on patrol and the K-9 unit.
He currently supervises a shift in the Patrol Division.
Mrs. Margaret Mathis wan named the 2016 Employee of the Year.
Mrs. Mathis started work with the Gulf County Sheriff's Office in April 1988 as a Corrections Officer.
She currently serves as the Communications Supervisor and is responsible for maintaining records for the agency.
Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said It’s an honor to have Sgt. Burkett and Mrs. Mathis on the Sheriff’s Office team, and he is proud of their dedication to the agency and the citizens of Gulf County.
