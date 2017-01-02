Telemarketers top list of Florida complaints in 2016 (Again)

Telemarketers violating Florida’s Do Not Call list topped the list of consumer complaints in 2016.
The Department of Agriculture received over 17 thousand complaints last year about the Do Not Call List violations.
That’s up by over a thousand complaints from the year before.
2nd place, with only 1650 complaints, were fuel issues.
Communications complaints came third, followed by landlord/tenant issues then motor vehicle sales.
Consumers filed more than 38,000 complaints with the department’s consumer assistance center in 2016.
And remember, if you feel you have been treated unfairly by a business in Florida, filing a complaint is easy to do.
You can contact the state's consumer protection and information hot-line at 1-800-HELP-FLA or go on-line to freshfromflorida.com.
