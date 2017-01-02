The Wrack Line - January 2017 edition

|
Upcoming Events:
- December 14 - January 5: Audubon's 117th Christmas Bird Count. Join a count near you!
- January 5 @ 2 pm: "Birds on the edge: herons, egrets, and other wading birds of southwest Florida," presented by famed ornithologist, Dr. Jerry Jackson @ the Mound House (450 Connecticut St. Fort Myers). Cost is $5, free to Audubon members. Contact Alison@fortmyersbeachfl.gov for more information or questions.
- January 21: FWC's 75th Anniversary of the Wildlife Management Area System @ Babcock-Webb WMA. Free and open to the public. More info @ http://myfwc.com/WMA75.
- January 23: Science Café-The Florida Museum turns 100, @ Blue Gill Quality Foods (1310 SW 13th St. Gainesville). More info @ https://www.flmnh.ufl.edu/calendar/grid/science-cafe-spring-1/.
- January 25 - 30: Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival @ Eastern Florida State College, Titusville Campus. More info @ http://www.spacecoastbirdingandwildlifefestival.org/.
- January 30: Free Bird Rescue Training Workshop, 3 - 5 P.M. in Cedar Key. Please register @ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cedar-key-bird-rescue-workshop-tickets-28941680345
- February 3 - 9: Florida's annual Winter Shorebird Survey (a.k.a. the First Friday in February Survey). More info in FSA news below.
- February 10-11: 2017 Southwest Florida Birding Seminar, @ Florida SouthWestern State College, Fort Myers. More info @ https://2017birdingseminar.eventbrite.com.
