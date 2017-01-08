Three areas of the Apalachicola Bay closed to oyster harvesting on Saturday

The Department of Agriculture closed three sections of the Apalachicola Bay to oyster harvesting on Saturday.
The closed areas include the conditionally approved winter west 1 area 1612 which includes the Green Point Bar , the conditionally approved winter west 2 area 1622 and the winter east area 1642 which includes East Hole.
The areas were closed because of high waters in the Apalachicola River.
River levels went over 20 feet on Friday and that water is now making its way into the Apalachicola Bay.
River levels over 11 feet require the state to close the areas nearest the mouth of the river to insure water quality.
The state will have to take water samples from those areas before re-opening them to make sure the oyster crop is safe to harvest.
Oyster Radio will let you know when the bars have been re-opened.
The Division of Aquaculture also provides a Daily Status report on the internet at FloridaAquaculture.com under the shellfish harvesting tab.
A detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is also available 24 hours a day by calling 653-8317.
