Franklin County Humane Society has a good deal on black cats

We have an abundance of BEAUTIFUL black cats waiting to be adopted. Black cats remind us of miniature black panthers and we think they are stunning. We are currently housing 7 black cats and kittens and have reduced the adoption fee to only $25.00. If you agree that black cats are beautiful, now is your chance to adopt a black panther for your very own!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
