Gulf Council's Standing, Reef Fish, Costal Migratory Pelagic, and Socioeconomic Scientific and Statistical Committees to Meet

January 3, 2017
 
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will convene a meeting of its Scientific and Statistical Committees on Tuesday, January 10, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on Wednesday, January 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Mayfair Hotel, located at 3000 Florida Avenue, Coconut Grove (Miami), Florida 33133.

The Scientific and Statistical Committee will address the following items:
  • Gulf migratory group king mackerel updated over fishing limits and acceptable biological catch yield streams.
  • Data limited species stock assessment (SEDAR 49)
  • Gag update stock assessment
  • Mechanisms for allowing carryover of under-harvested quota
  • Stock recovery time under different life history characteristics
  • Economic and social limitations of catch limits with respect to National Standards 5 and 8
 
For a complete agenda and meeting materials click here.
 
Click here to register for the webinar: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3383291116212545537
About the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.


