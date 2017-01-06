Wakulla County Announces Improvements to Shadeville Road

Peavy and Son, Inc. was awarded a contract to resurface Shadeville Road from U.S. 319 to Wakulla Springs Road. Additional improvements include drainage improvements, and replacement of signage and striping.
Additionally, the County is also funding a bike path/sidewalk to be constructed on the north side of Shadeville Road from Dispennette Road to Trice Lane. This part of the project will be paid for with One Cent Sales Tax funds.
“This is a heavily used road and continues our efforts up upgrading our infrastructure; and the construction of the bike path/sidewalk is part of the Crawfordville Town Plan of which creates a walkable community,” said David Edwards, County Administrator.
For additional information related to this story, please contact Jessica Welch, Communications & Public Services Director at (850) 926-0919 ext. 706 orjwelch@mywakulla.com.
