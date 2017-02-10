10th Annual Stone Age and Primitive Arts Festival at the Ochlockonee River State Park February 24th – 26th 2017

10th Annual Stone Age and Primitive Arts Festival
-Ochlockonee River State Park February 24th – 26th 2017-
SOPCHOPPY, Fla.- Ever wonder how pre-historic man put food on the table for the family? How people survived among mammoths and saber-toothed cats? Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Ochlockonee River State Park invites you to attend the 10th annual Stone Age and Primitive Arts Festival! The festival features artists and demonstrators from all over the country.
- Learn from experts how to make your own arrowheads, spear points and stone tools with the ancient art of flintknapping.
- Participate in an atlatl throwing or primitive archery contest.
- Watch as instructors reveal the secrets behind primitive fire making techniques like the bow drill, hand drill, and the fire saw.
- Tour through our vendor village and find everything from pottery, hand woven baskets and jewelry to bows, arrows, spears and the materials to make your own.
Stone Age and Primitive Arts Festival
Ochlockonee River State Park
429 State Park Rd
Sopchoppy Florida 32358
February 24-26, 2017
9:00am – 4:00pm
Admission: $4.00 per vehicle
(Up to 8 occupants, additional occupants are $2.00 per person)
http://live.oysterradio.com/