APALACHICOLA RESEARCH RESERVE HOSTS FREE BLACK BEAR TALK
~ Florida’s black bears are a conservation success story, but the story is still unfolding ~
WHAT: Free ‘Reserve Wednesday’ talk, Florida’s Black Bears
WHEN: Wednesday, February 15, 2017
2 – 3 p.m.
2 – 3 p.m.
WHERE: Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center
108 Island Dr.
Eastpoint, FL 32328
HOW: Registration is not required, but seating is limited. For more information, call 850-670-7702 or email gibby.conrad@dep.state.fl.us.
Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve is presenting another of its monthly Reserve Wednesday talk this Wednesday, February 15 at 2-3pm. From cub to adult, you’re welcome to attend to learn about the only species of bear found in Florida! Local bear biologist Kaitlin Goode will talk about black bears and their behavior, ways to mitigate human-bear conflict, and how to live safely in bear country. Conservation efforts for the black bear in Florida have come a long way, and this presentation will contain an update on the status of the Apalachicola sub-population.
http://live.oysterradio.com/