FWC considers 78 day red snapper season in Florida waters

Red Snapper fishermen in Florida could get 78 days of fishing this year.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is considering a 78 day red snapper season from May through October – thats the same as it was last year.
The proposed season would be open Saturdays and Sundays in May starting May 6th and then open continuously from May 27th through July 9th.
The season would then reopen on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September and October providing for 78 days of red snapper fishing in state waters.
The FWC will give the proposal a final vote at their meeting in April in Tallahassee.
