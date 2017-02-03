Carrabelle History Museum to hold Civil war program on Saturday

The Carrabelle History Museum is offering another of its “Look, Listen & Learn” Program Series this Saturday.
The program, called “The Civil War: Through their Eyes” will be held on Saturday from 10 till 1 at C-Quarters Marina on Highway 98 in Carrabelle.
The program will include several compelling stories of the Civil War in the Florida Panhandle from a personal perspective as told by Tristan Harrenstein of the Florida Public Archaeology Network and Michael Kinnett of the Orman House Museum and author of “Apalachicola Pearl”.
Attendees will share the real life stories of Melvan Tibbetts, a Union soldier occupying the Florida Panhandle for a portion of the Civil War.
Attendees will share the real life stories of Melvan Tibbetts, a Union soldier occupying the Florida Panhandle for a portion of the Civil War.
The many letters, which he wrote home to his family in Maine while in Florida, supply a wealth of information about West Florida during the Civil War.
And then the program will continue with stories about life during the Civil War as told through the lives of the Orman family of Apalachicola – specifically the stories of William Orman, a Confederate soldier and his father, Thomas.
And then the program will continue with stories about life during the Civil War as told through the lives of the Orman family of Apalachicola – specifically the stories of William Orman, a Confederate soldier and his father, Thomas.
The program is free and open to the public.
http://live.oysterradio.com/