February is Florida Hiking Trails month, so celebrate by getting out on one of the trails in our area.
There are plenty of trails to choose from, Florida’s state parks include more than 2,500 miles of dedicated hiking trails and there are more than 4,500 miles of multi-use trails across the state.
There’s a trail running through the State Park on St. George Island – as well as miles of trails in the Tate’s Hell State Forest.
And don’t miss the trail at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve in Eastpoint which include a telescope to see across the bay.
There are trails at the St. Joseph Peninsula State Park near Cape San Blas which allow for biking, and three nature trails for hiking and wildlife viewing.
For a one of a kind hike, check out the Torreya State Trails in Liberty County where you can hike the bluffs along the Apalachicola River.
The easiest way to start is to go to the Florida on-line trail guide.
It provides specific information for all state trails, including where they are and whether they allow bike or horses or if they are paved.
You can find the link to the Florida trail guide at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
http://www.dep.state.fl.us/gwt/guide/new%20trail%20guides,%202014/overallstatepage.htm
http://live.oysterradio.com/