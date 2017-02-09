Check out the Apalachicola Farmer's Market this Saturday

The Apalachicola Farmers Market is this Saturday Feb 11 from 9 am to 1 pm under the Mill Pond Pavilion. Delight your senses with fresh produce, local seafood, tupelo honey and homemade jams, while indulging in fresh breads, scones and cakes from a variety of Apalachicola's best bakers. Enjoy live music with a cup of Lucky Goat Coffee and meet the artisans who create exquisite jewelry, cypress bowls and other crafts. Just follow the Farmers Market signs down Market Street to the working harbor at Scipio Creek.
