Cities of Apalachicola and Port St. Joe recognized as 2017 Healthy Weight Community Champions

The Cities of Apalachicola and Port St. Joe are among 98 communities statewide recognized by the Florida Department of Health as 2017 Healthy Weight Community Champions.
Healthiest Weight Florida is a public-private collaboration bringing together state agencies, not for profit organizations, businesses, and entire communities to help Floridians make consistent, informed choices about healthy eating and active living.
The Healthy Weight Community Champions recognition is for communities that have implemented various policies that have been shown to increase physical activity and improve nutrition for residents.
In recent years the cities have installed a number of walking options including fit-trail and multi-use trails.
Both cities also support farmers markets on public property.
Both cities were also recognized in 2015 and 2016.
And helping families make healthier choices is more important now than ever.
Over the next 20 years in Florida, obesity is expected to contribute to millions of cases of preventable chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and cancer, costing an estimated $34 billion dollars.
