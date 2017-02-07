DERELICT VESSEL REMOVAL FUNDING FINAL OPPORTUNITY ANNOUNCEMENT

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is currently announcing the final 2016/2017 opportunity to apply for Derelict Vessel (DV) Removal funds. The application period for the final DV funding opportunity will begin on February 8, 2017, and run on a first-come, first-served basis. Approximately $399,000 in remaining derelict vessel removal funds are available to state, county and city governments. Applications received after April 30, 2017, will not be eligible for consideration. The Commission Derelict Vessel Final Removal Funding Opportunity Program application and guidelines may be downloaded at http://www.MyFWC.com/DVGrant. You may also receive the guidelines and application by contacting Phil Horning at (850) 617-9540 or via email Phil.Horning@MyFWC.com.
Derelict vessels meeting the requirements for removal may be applied for at any time during this opportunity period. Applications will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until all available funds have been expended or until April 30, 2017 whichever comes first. Applicants should call to determine available funding before mailing or e-mailing an application.
Projects must be executed immediately upon receipt of an approved purchase order. Payment will be issued upon completion of the closeout requirements in the Commission Derelict Vessel Final Removal Funding Opportunity Program Guidelines. Applications may be mailed to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Boating and Waterways Section, Derelict Vessel Program Administrator at 620 S. Meridian Street – Room 235, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-1600 or emailed to Phil.Horning@MyFWC.com. For further information, please contact:
Phil Horning, Derelict Vessel Program Administrator, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Division of Law Enforcement, Boating and Waterways Section, (850) 617-9540
http://live.oysterradio.com/