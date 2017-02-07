Tuesday, February 7, 2017

"Operation Spay Bay" coming to Franklin County this Friday

 The Franklin County Humane Society is participating in Operation Spay Bay which can save you a lot of expense in spaying your female cats.

Operation Spay Bay is a female cat spay event that is a great opportunity for people to get their female cats spayed without having to drive to Panama City.

It can also save you the worry of having a lot of kittens since cats can have kittens three times a year.

The program will be held this Friday.

If you would like to take part, you have to make an appointment by calling 850-814-5711.

Once you have made the appointment, bring your cat to the Humane Society at 244 hwy 65 in Eastpoint by 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

You will be able to pick up your pet the same afternoon around 5:30 pm.  

The cost is $20.00 for spay and $10.00 for Rabies vaccine.   

This is for female cats only. 

No male cats and no dogs.  

Space is limited, so make an appointment today.


The number for an appointment is 850-814-5711. 


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at