"Operation Spay Bay" coming to Franklin County this Friday

The Franklin County Humane Society is participating in Operation Spay Bay which can save you a lot of expense in spaying your female cats.
Operation Spay Bay is a female cat spay event that is a great opportunity for people to get their female cats spayed without having to drive to Panama City.
It can also save you the worry of having a lot of kittens since cats can have kittens three times a year.
The program will be held this Friday.
If you would like to take part, you have to make an appointment by calling 850-814-5711.
Once you have made the appointment, bring your cat to the Humane Society at 244 hwy 65 in Eastpoint by 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.
You will be able to pick up your pet the same afternoon around 5:30 pm.
The cost is $20.00 for spay and $10.00 for Rabies vaccine.
This is for female cats only.
No male cats and no dogs.
Space is limited, so make an appointment today.
The number for an appointment is 850-814-5711.
