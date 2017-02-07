Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission meets this week in Crystal River

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will meet this week in Crystal River and will discuss some issues that could be of interest to our area including this year's red snapper season and the 2017 bay scallop season.
On Wednesday, FWC Staff will present a proposed draft rule to set the recreational harvest season for red snapper for 2017.
Under the proposal the season would open on Saturdays and Sundays starting the first Saturday in May and then open continuously starting the Saturday before Memorial Day through the Sunday following Independence Day.
After Independence Day the season would then reopen for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in September and October, plus Labor Day.
The FWC this week will also conisder a limited fall 2017 harvest season for gray triggerfish in all state waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Currently gray triggerfish are off-limits in state and federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico through 2017.
The FWC will also continue work on a draft rule for potential changes to bay scallop regulations across the Big Bend and eastern Panhandle regions of Florida, with a focus on the economic and business impacts of this fishery.
Staff will also present an update on the 2016 scallop season and scallop restoration project in Gulf County, and will discuss potential options for this year's bay scallop season in the St. Joe Bay.
The FWC Meeting will be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Plantation on Crystal River.
You can see the full agenda on-line at myfwc.com
http://myfwc.com/about/commission/commission-meetings/2017/february/08/agenda/
