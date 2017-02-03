For Immediate Release
February 3, 2017
FDOT Traffic Alert for Big Bend Area
Chipley – Drivers are reminded to practice caution while traveling in and around the work zones in Northwest Florida Sunday, Feb. 5 through Saturday, Feb. 11.
Franklin County:
· Bridge repair work continues on State Road (S.R.) 65 over Cash Creek Bridge. All work is being performed under the structure, drivers are reminded to use caution driving through the work zone.
Gadsden County:
· New sidewalk will be added to U.S. 90 from Luten Road to the Dollar General in Gretna. Work is expected to begin soon, drivers can expect minor lane closures and reduced speeds in the work zone.
· Public Information Meeting: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host an alternatives public information meeting concerning the Quincy Bypass Northern Loop connecting State Road (S.R.) 12 and S.R. 267. The meeting will be held Thursday, February 23from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. EDT at the National Guard Armory Drill Hall, 2049 Pat Thomas Parkway, Quincy.
Jefferson County:
· I-10 resurfacing from Mile Marker (MM) 225 to MM 236. Daytime lane closures are taking place from the Madison County line to U.S. 19.
· I-10 resurfacing from MM 216 to MM 220. Construction activities are taking place along the corridor. Drivers can expect lane closures from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 to Thursday, Feb. 9.
· I-10 Westbound Rest Area near MM 233 – Rest area closed for renovations.
Leon County:
· Construction continues on U.S. 27 (Apalachee Parkway) from Monroe Street to Capital Circle NE. Beginning at 8 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m., and continuing to 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, motorists traveling eastbound and westbound U.S. 27/Apalachee Parkway will encounter nightly intermittent lane closures from Monroe Street to Magnolia Drive.
· East and westbound lane closures are taking place on S.R. 263 (Capital Circle SW) from west of S.R. 61 (U.S. 319) to north of County Road 2203 (Springhill Road) as workers resurface and add paved shoulders.
· Temporary lane closures are taking place on Monroe Street from Tharpe Street to 7th Avenue. Pedestrian traffic near Lake Ella will be affected by improvements that include raised medians, a pedestrian signal on Monroe Street, sidewalk replacement, curbing, gutter work, signage, and pavement markings. Lane closures will remain in effect from Monday, Feb. 6. 30 to Friday, Feb.10, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
· Sidewalk construction is underway on S.R. 371 (Orange Avenue). Intermittent lane closures will take place, Monday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 10, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
· City of Tallahassee will perform video inspection of sewer pipes Thursday, Feb. 16, Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Wednesday, Feb. 22 on Capital Circle NW south of Village Green Way. The southbound outside travel lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Lane closures on S.R. 20 and S.R. 61 for sidewalk and parking lot work, Sunday, Feb. 12 and Monday, Feb. 13, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Wakulla County:
· Motorists traveling State Road (S.R.) 30/U.S. 98 (Coastal Highway) from south of the Old Crawfordville Highway, U.S. 98 intersection to north of St. Frances Street and State Road (S.R.) 61/U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) from U.S. 98 to north of Alaska Way will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 10 for striping, signalization, and traffic separator operations. Lane closures will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m
· Resurfacing work begins Feb. 6, on S.R. 267 from south of S.R. 363 to U.S. 98. Driver can expect temporary lane closures.
Temporary lane closures, delays and shifts may occur as workers perform construction activities. All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention and use caution when driving through the work zone.
