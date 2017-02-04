For Immediate Release
January 31, 2017
Donna M. Green, (850) 330-1661
donna.green@dot.state.fl.us
Lane Closure Scheduled for State Road 20 Trammell Bridge
Chipley – Drivers traveling on the State Road 20 Trammell Bridge over the Apalachicola River between Blountstown and Bristol will encounter periodic lane closures for approximately one month, beginning Monday, Feb. 6. Construction crews will restripe pavement markings on the westbound structure. Lane closures will remain in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (CST), Monday throughFriday.
All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area. For more information, follow the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl or like us on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.
http://live.oysterradio.com/