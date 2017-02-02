February is hit and run awareness month in Florida.
Hit and Run awareness month seeks to reduce the number of hit and run crashes in Florida in partnership with the Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Florida Department of Transportation and the AAA Auto Club Group.
From year to year, Florida has seen the amount of hit and run crashes remain steady, with 25 percent of all crashes involving a hit and run.
Although the majority of hit and run crashes only result in property damage, hit and run crashes can be deadly.
In 2016 there were over 99 thousand hit and run crashes in Florida.
Those crashes led to about 1300 injuries and nearly 180 deaths.
The most important thing a driver can do when they are involved in a crash is to Stay at the Scene and call for help.
The public is encouraged to report hit and run crashes by dialing *FHP (*347).
There is a website where you can see active hit and run cases around the state – in case you have information that might help solve one of them.
https://www.flhsmv.gov/florida-highway-patrol/active-cases/
